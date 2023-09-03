BetterHUD Mod Enhances User Experience in Starfield

The release of Starfield has sparked the creativity of its community, even before the official modding tools are made available. One notable mod that has emerged is BetterHUD, designed to improve the user interface (UI) of the game.

By default, BetterHUD relocates the location text and XP indicators to the bottom of the screen, making them smaller and less intrusive. Additionally, it offers the option to completely hide the XP indicator, enemy health bars, and hit markers for a more minimalist gaming experience.

BetterHUD, created by KhaoMaat, can be downloaded from NexusMods. To install the mod, users can utilize Nexus Mod’s Vortex mod manager or install it manually. However, enabling mods within Starfield requires the creation of a custom .ini file with specific properties, a procedure that is clearly explained in the provided link.

Although Starfield was unlocked for those who purchased the digital premium edition, the game will officially be released on September 6th. Given the modding capabilities demonstrated in Bethesda’s previous game, Skyrim, BetterHUD is likely just the beginning in terms of overall modding and UI modification possibilities for Starfield.

As our review of Starfield is still pending due to the lack of advanced code provided by Bethesda, we have been exploring the game’s unique features, such as its unusual map, and compiling essential guides, including the Starfield console commands and cheats.

