CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Workaround for Console Commands in Starfield for Xbox Players

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
The Workaround for Console Commands in Starfield for Xbox Players

If you’re an Xbox Series X or S owner who wants to access console commands in Starfield, you may be disappointed to learn that they are only available on the PC version of the game. However, there is a workaround that allows console players to cheat to some extent.

By downloading Starfield on a PC via the Xbox App and running the game using the same Microsoft account, Xbox and Xbox Game Pass users can transfer their save files from the console to the PC. This means that whatever modifications or cheats are enabled on the PC version will carry over to the Xbox version when you play it next.

Players have been utilizing this workaround to overcome the weight limit in Starfield, as well as using console commands to obtain additional items and resources on Xbox. However, it’s worth noting that using console commands on the PC version will disable achievement progress. Fortunately, there is already a mod available on PC that prevents this issue.

Starfield, the highly-anticipated game from Bethesda, has attracted a large player base since its launch, with over 1 million concurrent players. Fans of the game have been creatively using the ship creator feature to recreate iconic vessels from popular franchises like Star Wars, Serenity, and Star Trek. Additionally, hidden references to other games, such as Skyrim, have been discovered.

While Starfield initially faced some rough patches and core issues, IGN’s review highlights the game’s strong appeal in its “immense amount of quality roleplaying quests and interesting NPCs”.

Sources:

  • IGN: Starfield console commands guide; Starfield review

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Impact of Apple’s Decline on Market Sentiment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Google Mocks iPhone 15 for Adopting USB-C Late

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Broadridge Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Experience Platforms Assessment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Unleashing the Power of European Digital Media Production Software: A Guide for Tech-Savvy Creatives

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Impact of Apple’s Decline on Market Sentiment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Mocks iPhone 15 for Adopting USB-C Late

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Broadridge Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Experience Platforms Assessment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments