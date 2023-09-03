Exploring the Starfield Wolf System: Location, Statistics, and More

The Starfield Wolf system is a captivating part of the expansive universe found within the game. Featuring one or more stars and various celestial bodies, such as planets, asteroids, and moons, Wolf offers countless exploration opportunities for players.

While the Wolf system remains relatively uncharted territory within the game, future updates are expected to introduce new missions, locations, and adventures that will undoubtedly pique the interest of Starfield players. In this article, we provide a comprehensive summary of the system’s location, statistics, and other crucial details.

Knowing the statistics of Starfield’s systems and planets is instrumental in devising a successful strategy. For instance, the Wolf system requires a level 5 to enter, indicating that players with skills below this threshold may encounter formidable enemies. The system’s main statistics include a Spectral Class of M6, which denotes a red star with moderate temperatures compared to others of its kind. Its Catalog ID is GL 406, and it has a mass of 0.08SM and a radius of 111415 SMMagnitude. Additionally, the system is known to have two planets and one moon.

The Wolf system is situated within a cluster of neighboring systems, including Sol, Alpha Centauri, Narion, Valo, and Barnard’s Star. To reach it, players are advised to embark on their intergalactic journey from the closest systems like Alpha Centauri or Sol. It is essential to ensure an adequate fuel supply and a functioning grav drive due to the considerable distance that needs to be covered.

In terms of planetary exploration, the Wolf system boasts two planets in orbit around its star. The first, named Cthonia, is a barren planet with limited available information. The second planet, Etherea, is a gas world inaccessible for players as there are no solid landing spots. Additionally, Etherea has a moon called Pontem.

While the Wolf system does not offer any critical locations for game progression, it does feature The Cave, a United Colonies station orbiting the planet Cthonia. This location enables players to earn credits by selling contraband items without fear of ship scanning. By visiting the Trade Authority officer and selling their goods, players can accumulate credits, albeit at a lower rate. The Den is also important for completing the side mission “The Boots,” obtained on the planet Jemison, where players must deliver a pair of boots for sale to a worker.

In conclusion, the Starfield Wolf system provides exciting possibilities for exploration and adventure within the game. With its unique location, intriguing statistics, and potential missions, Wolf is poised to become a captivating destination for Starfield players.

Definitions:

– Wolf system: One of the 123 planetary systems in the game Starfield.

– Spectral Class: A classification system used to categorize stars based on their temperature and characteristics.

– Catalog ID: A unique identifier assigned to celestial objects based on their real-world scientific designation.

– United Colonies: A faction controlling the Wolf system in the game Starfield.

Sources:

– Starfield game by Bethesda