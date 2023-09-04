Where to Buy Weapons and Gear Early in Starfield

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, players will need to equip themselves with plenty of gear and weapons to survive the challenges of space. While finding shops can be difficult without a local mini map, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where you can purchase everything you need in the early stages of the game.

The first major city you’ll visit in Starfield is New Atlantis, located on the planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. This is where you’ll find Constellation’s main base, The Lodge. To access the shops in New Atlantis, head to The Well, an underground area that can be reached by taking the elevator next to the Transit Station in the MAST district.

Once you’ve traveled to MAST using a Transit Car, turn right upon arrival and continue walking straight until you reach the elevator. In The Well, you’ll find various shops that offer different types of gear and supplies.

The Medical Bay sells aid items such as Bandages and Heal Gel. Kay’s House provides food and drinks. Apex Electronics offers resources like Digipacks for unlocking doors and safes. The Trade Authority has a selection of weapons, ammunition, spacesuits, and resources. U.C. Surplus offers weapons, ammunition, armor, throwables, and spacesuits.

While these shops in New Atlantis may not have extraordinary gear, the items available should be sufficient for your needs in the early stages of the game.

In conclusion, acquiring weapons and gear early on in Starfield is crucial for survival in the vast expanse of space. By visiting the shops in New Atlantis’ underground area known as The Well, players can equip themselves with the necessary tools needed for their space adventures.

