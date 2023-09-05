How to Unlock and Apply Skins in Starfield

If you’ve been playing Starfield, you may have noticed the option to apply skins to your spacesuits and guns at workbenches. But where exactly can you find these skins? Let’s explore.

How to Unlock Skins

Currently, the only confirmed way to obtain skins in Starfield is through Premium Editions, pre-orders, DLC, and bonus content. As of now, there’s no in-game method to find or purchase these items through missions or vendors. However, it’s likely that this will change in the future.

To access the available skins, you’ll need to acquire a pre-order, Premium Edition, or bonus content for the game. Some of the known skins include the Constellation and Old Mars Skin packs. It’s worth noting that Game Pass members also have access to Starfield’s pre-order content.

How to Apply Skins

To apply a skin to your weapon, locate a weapon’s workbench or a spacesuit workbench if you wish to customize your suit. Scroll through the menu and look for the option to apply a skin. For the Old Mars Skins, you can apply the weapon skin to cutters only. Place your cutter on the workbench, open the menu, and apply the skin.

Remember that skins are purely cosmetic and can be reapplied to the same type of gun multiple times. So, if you sell or lose your customized weapon, there’s no need to worry as you can easily reapply the skin.

Where to Find Workbenches

Workbenches can be found in various large hubs and cities throughout the Starfield universe. One of the earliest workbenches you’ll come across is located at The Lodge, which you will visit early on in the campaign.

