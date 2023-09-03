Everything We Know About Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated space-themed role-playing game, Starfield. Despite being shrouded in secrecy, there have been some hints and rumors that have allowed us to gather some information about the game.

Starfield Release Date

One major question on everyone’s mind is the release date of Starfield. Bethesda has been tight-lipped about this, but there have been some clues to unpack. Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios, has previously mentioned that Starfield will be released after The Elder Scrolls VI. Considering that The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in 2018 and is still being developed, it is safe to assume that Starfield will not be released until 2022 or later.

Early Access Possibilities

Bethesda has not confirmed whether Starfield will have an early access option. However, given the success of early-access games, it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to adopt this format. Early access would allow players to experience the game before its official release and provide valuable feedback to the development team, helping them make necessary improvements. If early access is offered, it is likely to be a few months before the full launch, giving players a chance to explore the game’s universe in advance.

Platform Availability

Regarding platform availability, Bethesda has announced that Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as PC. This decision has disappointed fans who were hoping for a multi-platform release. However, it showcases Bethesda’s dedication to delivering an immersive and tailored experience for the next generation of consoles. Additionally, with Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda, there may be the potential for Starfield to be included in Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to enjoy the game for free.

Gameplay Details

Starfield is set to be an open-world single-player RPG set in space. Bethesda has promised a vast and immersive universe filled with unique planets, factions, and intergalactic travel. According to Todd Howard, the game will blend science fiction elements with the familiar components of a Bethesda RPG, offering players a mix of new and familiar experiences.

Rumors suggest that Starfield will feature a robust character creation system, allowing players to fully customize their spacefaring protagonist. The game is also rumored to offer various spaceship modification options, enabling players to truly personalize their vessels.

As the anticipation for Starfield continues to grow, fans can only hope for more information to be revealed soon.

Sources: Various sources