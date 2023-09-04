How to Join and Progress in the UC Vanguard Faction in Starfield

Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG game from Bethesda, introduces players to the concept of factions. One major faction in the game is the United Colonies Vanguard (UC Vanguard). Joining a faction like UC Vanguard opens up opportunities for various activities, such as completing missions, upgrading your ship, and earning credits.

To join UC Vanguard, players need to reach the city of New Atlantis and speak with Commander Tuala. This can be done early in the game, and it provides players with the advantage of earning easy credits and the opportunity to buy a house in New Atlantis.

Once you’ve spoken with Commander Tuala and accepted his proposal to join UC Vanguard, you will need to undertake an examination and swear an oath to officially become a member. Commander Tuala will then assign you a probation mission to complete.

As a member of UC Vanguard, you will be tasked with various missions, starting with the one assigned by Commander Tuala. These missions often have multiple sub-parts, making the questline quite extensive and immersive.

By progressing through missions and completing objectives, players can earn rewards and advance within the UC Vanguard faction. It is important to note that the UC Vanguard questline in Starfield is a major part of the game and adds depth to the overall experience.

If you want to fully immerse yourself in the world of Starfield and explore all the gameplay opportunities beyond the main story, joining the UC Vanguard faction is a great choice.

