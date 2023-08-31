Starfield Performance Review: Xbox Series S Holds Its Own

The much-anticipated release of Bethesda’s single-player RPG, Starfield, has sparked a flurry of reviews and discussions across the internet. If you’re curious about how the game performs on the Xbox Series S, you’ll be pleased to know that the console handles it quite well.

In IGN’s Performance Review for Starfield, all three versions of the game were thoroughly tested. The Series S version, similar to its counterpart on Xbox Series X, runs at a locked 30 frames per second with a consistent framerate throughout. Michael Thompson, in the review video, acknowledged that the Series S delivers almost identical performance to its bigger brother, showcasing the team’s efforts to ensure a comparable experience across both consoles.

Despite the overall smooth performance, there are some minor issues with the Series S version of Starfield. The review highlights occasional stuttering during combat and exploration in larger cities. However, it’s important to note that these instances are brief and rarely cause the framerate to drop below the mid-20s. Additionally, the review mentions that streaming and loading stutter is slightly more noticeable on Series S compared to Series X, but it doesn’t significantly affect gameplay.

There has been ongoing speculation about the compatibility of the Xbox Series S and whether it might hinder developers working on games for Series X. While the primary distinction between the two consoles lies in visual quality, Microsoft has addressed the memory limitations of Series S by providing a performance boost to alleviate development optimization challenges. This ensures that the console can handle games without hindrances.

Starfield will be available to some players starting tomorrow, and IGN’s full performance review and written review offer more comprehensive insights. If you’re embarking on your journey in the game, IGN also provides helpful guides to enhance your experience. Be sure to follow Taylor, a reporter at IGN, on Twitter for more gaming news and updates.

Sources: IGN