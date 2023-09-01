Exploring Traits in Starfield: Customizing Your Character

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, players will be presented with the opportunity to make important choices that will heavily impact their character from the very beginning. These choices come in the form of traits, which can affect a variety of aspects within the game, such as stats, missions, and even the introduction of new characters.

One intriguing trait in Starfield is Alien DNA. By selecting this trait, players will receive increased health and oxygen benefits at the start of the game. However, as a trade-off, healing and food items will become less effective as the game progresses.

Another interesting trait is Dream Home, which not only grants players access to their own home within the game, but also unlocks a unique side mission and location. This provides players with a sense of personalization and immersion within the game world.

Choosing the Empath trait will result in temporary combat effectiveness boosts for players when they perform actions that please their companions. Conversely, selecting the Extrovert trait will result in reduced oxygen usage when traveling with human companions.

The Hero Worshipped trait allows players to recruit the Adoring Fan as a companion, who will join their crew. This adds another layer of depth and interaction to the game, as players can learn more about the Adoring Fan and how to recruit them.

Other traits in Starfield include Introvert, where players will consume less oxygen while traveling alone; Kid Stuff, which allows players to embark on a quest to visit their in-game parents; Neon Street Rat, which offers better rewards for missions in the Neon area; Raised Enlightened and Raised Universal, both granting access to exclusive items when reaching New Atlantis; Serpent’s Embrace, providing a temporary boost to health and oxygen but decreasing those stats if players fail to jump enough; Spaced, increasing health and oxygen in space but reducing them on planets; Taskmaster, offering occasional free ship repairs but incurring higher crew costs; Terra Firma, significantly boosting health and oxygen on planets but reducing them in space; United Colonies Native, providing increased dialogue options related to the United Colonies faction and better rewards from their missions; and Wanted, which boosts damage when health is low but increases the likelihood of encountering bounty hunters.

With each trait presenting unique benefits and drawbacks, players can tailor their character to match their preferred playstyle and narrative experience. The traits in Starfield add depth to the game, allowing players to make impactful decisions that shape their journey through the vast and immersive universe.

