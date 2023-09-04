Starfield Early Access: Sales Soar and Players Flock to Xbox and Steam

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, is making waves even before its official release. Despite not being officially out yet, the game is already topping Xbox sales charts and drawing in a large number of users on Steam.

According to VG247, Game Pass members are eagerly purchasing an upgrade called the Premium Edition, which not only offers some additional content but also grants access to play Starfield a few days early. Currently, this upgrade is the best-selling item in the U.S. and UK Microsoft Stores.

Microsoft’s early access strategy seems to be paying off, allowing the company to regain some of the sales revenue lost by including Starfield and other exclusives in Game Pass on the first day. This tactic has attracted a significant number of players who are willing to pay extra to experience the game ahead of its official release.

Meanwhile, Steam users are also joining in on the early access excitement. To play the game early on Steam, players can purchase the full Premium Edition, which is priced at $100. Despite the hefty price tag, Starfield has already reached a concurrent player peak of over 245,000, with daily peaks increasing between September 1 and 3.

Interestingly, despite Starfield’s early access period, one ambitious player has managed to complete the entire game in less than three hours. IGN’s review of the game praised its expansive roleplaying quests and enjoyable combat, giving it a score of 7/10.

For those currently playing Starfield, IGN has also released interactive maps that can provide helpful assistance, including city maps, a searchable star map, and more.

In conclusion, Starfield’s early access period has been a resounding success, with soaring sales and an influx of players on both Xbox and Steam platforms. As players eagerly explore the vast world of Starfield, the game continues to garner attention and build anticipation for its official launch.

Sources:

– VG247

– IGN

Note: The source article contains a reference to IGN’s Starfield maps, but the actual maps are not available in the source article. Therefore, I have mentioned the availability of these maps without providing specific details.