The Vast Majority of PC Gamers Will Be Getting NVIDIA DLSS 3 & DLSS 2 Support In Starfield At Launch

Starfield, the highly anticipated AAA title from Bethesda, is set to launch with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLSS 2. This confirmation comes from modder PureDark, who has received a review copy of the game.

Starfield offers players the opportunity to explore various planets and travel through space in customized spaceships. While Bethesda had previously announced a partnership with AMD for PC optimizations, this left NVIDIA users unable to access the superior DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 upscaling technologies.

However, PureDark has taken it upon themselves to develop a mod that will bring DLSS support to Starfield for both DLSS 3 (RTX 40) and DLSS 2 (all RTX GPU) owners. The mod is expected to be available at launch on September 1st.

This mod is particularly exciting for RTX 40 GPU owners, as it will provide a substantial frame boost through DLSS technology.

It remains to be seen how the AMD partnership will affect the overall PC release of Starfield. Hopefully, the inclusion of AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS upscaling technologies will not overshadow poor optimizations. PC players have had a history of receiving subpar ports, so there is hope for a stable gaming experience on the appropriate hardware.

Starfield is currently available for pre-load on Xbox consoles, with PC pre-load starting on August 31st. The PC version of the game occupies 139.8 GB, while the Xbox Series X version requires 126.1 GB of storage.

As the release date approaches, there will likely be more updates and news about Starfield. Stay tuned for further information on this highly anticipated game.