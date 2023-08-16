Starfield: New Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Starfield, the highly anticipated Xbox console exclusive from Bethesda, is set to release on September 1st. As the launch date approaches, Bethesda continues to provide new information to eager players. Some of the questions that have been answered include: Can you buy apartments in the cities you travel to? Can you smuggle illicit items across galactic borders? Will you go to jail if you commit crimes? The answer to all of these questions is “yes.”

During a recent Q&A session on Discord, lead designer Emil Pagliarulo and lead quest designer Will Shen shared some insights about the game. Players will have the ability to acquire dwellings in major cities, either by purchasing them or completing quests. Certain items will be considered contraband and will need to be hidden on your ship using special modules in order to pass inspection. Faction quests can be completed independently, and there are up to 20 named characters who can join your crew and carry your belongings.

However, it is important to note that a fully nonlethal playthrough is not possible. If you commit crimes, you may go to jail, pay a fine, or resist arrest. The mechs in the game are in ruins and not usable, and both designers spoke about the role of religion in the game’s worldbuilding. There are Sanctum Universals who believe in using space exploration to get closer to God, a group of atheists called The Enlightened focused on secular humanitarian programs, and House Va’ruun, a death cult that worships snakes.

Starfield promises an immersive experience with undiscovered planets, resource mining, and trade routes. As players explore the game’s universe, they may encounter strange secrets like a magic time-bending space snake. With its release just a few weeks away, fans can look forward to uncovering more intriguing aspects of Starfield.