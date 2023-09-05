Starfield Tops Steam Charts Prior to Global Launch

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has made a significant impact on the Steam platform even before its official global launch on September 6. The early access version of the game managed to top Steam’s weekly best-seller chart, demonstrating its popularity and revenue-generating potential.

Valve ranks products based on their gross revenue, so Starfield’s position at the top of the chart indicates that it generated more revenue than any other game on the platform, including free-to-play titles. It is important to note that currently, only those who have purchased the Premium edition of the game have access to it.

Starfield’s success on Steam pushed it up a notable three places on the weekly chart from August 29 to September 5. The top three spots were also occupied by CS:GO and Baldur’s Gate 3, alongside Starfield. Dota 2 made a significant jump of 28 places, and Armored Core VI, the previous week’s leader, secured fifth place. Other games in the top 10 include PUBG, Steam Deck, Dead by Daylight, Rainbow Six Siege, and Destiny 2.

Sea of Stars, an RPG developed by Sabotage Studio, also made a strong showing on the chart, climbing an impressive 50 places. The game sold 100,000 units in its first 24 hours and reached a peak of 8,635 concurrent players during the weekend. Similarly, Hogwarts Legacy, another highly anticipated title, experienced a significant jump of 61 places.

On September 1, owners of the Premium edition gained early access to Starfield, resulting in an initial influx of 234k concurrent players on Steam. Currently, the game boasts a peak of 248,632 concurrent users, making it the fifth biggest release of 2023 in terms of concurrent user count.

Starfield has not only been successful in terms of revenue but has also received positive critical acclaim. It garnered favorable reviews from critics, with an average Metascore ranging from 87 on Xbox to 88 on PC. Opencritic rates it as “Mighty” with a rating of 88 out of 100, and an impressive 94% of critics recommend the game.

Overall, Starfield’s early access success on Steam bodes well for its upcoming global launch and solidifies its position as one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

Definitions:

– Steam: A digital distribution platform for video games.

– Revenue: The income generated from sales of a product or service.

– Gross revenue: The total revenue before any deductions or expenses are taken into account.

– Early access: A period during which a game is available to play before its official release.

– Metascore: An aggregated score indicating the overall critical reception of a game.

– Concurrent players: The number of players actively engaged in a game at the same time.

Sources:

– Source article: [Insert original source here]

Note: Source URLs have been removed for AI-generated content.