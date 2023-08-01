CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Starfield Now Supports Cross-Platform Saves

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has recently been updated on the Xbox store application. The update includes the addition of the ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ tag, which means that players will have the option to use cross-platform saves. This feature allows users to take their progress from Xbox to PC or vice versa, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

It’s important to note that this feature only applies to digital purchases. Physical copies of Starfield, primarily bought on the Xbox platform, will not grant users a second copy on PC. However, this update is excellent news for multi-platform users who can now continue their Starfield playthrough across different devices, including Xbox, PC, and Cloud streaming.

Starfield is expected to be an expansive game with over 1000 planets to explore. With the ability to play on different platforms, gamers will have more flexibility in how, when, and where they play. Whether it’s on the powerful Xbox Series X at home, a gaming laptop on the go, or even streaming it to mobile devices using a Cloud service, players can make the most of their gaming experience.

Although the Xbox Play Anywhere tag has been added to Starfield’s Xbox store page, it’s worth noting that the game is not currently listed on the Xbox Play Anywhere list on the official website. This could be due to a recent update that hasn’t been reflected in all listings yet.

There was a previous mention on Reddit claiming that Bethesda Support had confirmed the inclusion of Starfield Play Anywhere. However, the link provided led to a deleted tweet, leaving some uncertainty about the confirmation. It remains to be seen if the Xbox Play Anywhere tag will remain on the store page in the long term.

Starfield offers an exciting prospect for gamers, and the addition of cross-platform saves further enhances its accessibility and enjoyment. Whether players choose Xbox or PC as their platform of choice, they can look forward to embarking on an interstellar adventure like no other.

