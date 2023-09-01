Starfield Achievements Unlocked and Impressive Player Numbers in Early Access

The highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has recently launched into early access, and gamers have wasted no time in diving into the space exploration adventure. SteamDB, a site that tracks player numbers on Steam, reported that Starfield reached an impressive peak of 234,502 players just two hours after its launch.

Although this number falls short compared to Bethesda’s previous RPGs, Skyrim and Fallout 4, which saw higher concurrent player counts, it is still a remarkable achievement considering the current pricing model for Starfield. Players on Steam need to invest $100 in the Premium Edition or even more for the Constellation Edition to gain early access.

The game’s popularity has extended beyond Steam, with Twitch also witnessing a significant surge in viewership. According to Steam DB, Starfield attracted a staggering 532,234 concurrent Twitch viewers at its peak. This level of interest on Twitch further highlights the enthusiasm surrounding the game and the strong community engagement surrounding it.

Xbox players are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to join in the Starfield experience. More information on player numbers for the Xbox platform will be available in the upcoming Top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart on Monday, just before Starfield’s full release on September 6. Despite only being available in early access, the expectations are high that Starfield will quickly rise to the top positions in the chart.

As the Starfield journey continues, players are eager to unlock the numerous achievements awaiting them in this expansive and immersive space-themed RPG. The game’s early access launch demonstrates the immense interest and excitement that gamers have for this new adventure by Bethesda.

