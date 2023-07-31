Starfield: Leaked Achievements Revealed Ahead of Launch

With just a few weeks left until its highly anticipated launch, the full list of achievements for Starfield appears to have leaked online. Bethesda’s open-world RPG, exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC due to Microsoft’s acquisition of the company, is set to keep completionists occupied for quite a while.

A leaked image shared on Twitter over the weekend showcases Steam’s achievement tracker for Starfield. The image seems to confirm that the game will feature 50 achievements, matching the number found in Fallout 4’s base game. While the leaked images don’t provide specific details about each achievement and how to obtain them, previous Bethesda titles suggest a combination of progressing through the main story and completing specific objectives.

It’s important to note that Starfield will have the same number of achievements on Xbox as well. Additionally, the game is expected to receive at least one major expansion in the future, which will likely introduce a new set of achievements.

Starfield’s early access period for pre-order customers will begin on September 1st, followed by availability to everyone else on September 6th. As fans eagerly await its release, Starfield promises to deliver a vast and immersive experience with plenty of challenges and milestones to conquer.