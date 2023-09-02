Exploring the Basics of Starfield’s Space Suit

Starfield, the highly anticipated space-faring adventure game from Bethesda, is set to be released soon for consoles and PC. As players embark on their intergalactic journey, exploration will play a significant role, making the space suit an essential piece of equipment in the game.

The space suit in Starfield consists of a helmet and a full suit, with additional gear like jetpacks and other apparel offering extra protection in the hazardous conditions of outer space. Understanding the core stats of the space suit is crucial for surviving in this vast, uncharted universe.

The following are the primary stats to consider:

PHYS: Determines resistance to ballistic weapons.

ENGY: Determines resistance to energy weapons.

EM: Determines resistance to electromagnetic weapons.

Thermal: Determines resistance to heat.

Corrosive: Determines resistance to corrosion.

Airborne: Determines resistance to contaminants.

Radiation: Determines resistance to radiation.

Mass: Indicates the weight of the gear.

Equipping the space suit is a simple process of accessing the inventory and selecting the desired equipment. Players can also choose to disable the cosmetic appearance of the suit in certain environments, providing a more immersive experience.

In Starfield, maintaining a steady supply of oxygen is vital for survival in the inhospitable environment of outer space. The spacesuit is equipped with O2 (oxygen) and CO2 (carbon dioxide) meters, displayed on the HUD. The O2 meter depletes as players engage in strenuous activities, such as sprinting, and slowly replenishes over time. If the CO2 meter fills up, players will start taking health damage.

Investing in skills like Fitness can improve the efficiency of oxygen consumption. It’s worth noting that exploring planets without oxygen requires the use of a spacesuit, or players will face continuous damage.

Gravity also plays a role in the game, with different celestial bodies varying in their gravitational pull. Players can use their jetpacks to navigate zero-G environments and reach inaccessible places. The travel menu provides information about a planet’s gravity, along with details like survey percentages, temperature, and available resources.

Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with an early-access period currently underway.

