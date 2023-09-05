Should You Rush the Main Quest in Starfield?

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, is set to launch on September 6. With the release approaching, players are wondering whether they should rush through the main quest or take their time to explore all the side quests and activities the game has to offer. This decision is made even more complex by the introduction of New Game Plus mode, a first for Bethesda games.

In Starfield, players will encounter a core set of main quests along with numerous side quests, base building, and ship building. Some players may choose to complete the main quest first and then focus on the side quests, while others may prefer to fully immerse themselves in all the additional content before embarking on the main quest. However, with New Game Plus mode, this decision takes on a new significance.

New Game Plus allows players to start a new playthrough after completing the main quest. Certain elements carry over to the new playthrough, such as the character’s appearance, selected traits, progress in the perks trees, level, and abilities earned during gameplay. However, credits, gear and items, ships, outposts, character relationships, and mission progress do not carry over. This means that players who prioritize collecting and building may want to consider completing as much content as possible before starting New Game Plus.

On the other hand, rushing through the main quest may have its advantages. Starfield’s main quest is highly regarded and leaves players wanting to experience it again. By finishing the main quest early on, players can then focus on exploring the galaxy and engaging in side quests on subsequent playthroughs. This approach allows for a more immersive and impactful narrative experience, as players have already spent time exploring the game world.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to rush the main quest in Starfield or take a more leisurely approach depends on individual preferences. The game offers a rich and expansive universe to explore, and players should consider whether they want to experience the main quest as a dramatic opener to their journey or as a thrilling climax to their exploration.

Sources:

– Starfield launches on September 6, Bethesda (no URL)

– Diablo IV – Bear Bender Build, English (no URL)