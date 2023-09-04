Players Show Off Their Creativity in Starfield’s Ship Creator

Starfield, the highly anticipated space-themed video game, has been capturing the attention of players since its early access release. While the game features a comprehensive character creator that allows players to recreate iconic characters from popular shows and movies, it is the ship creator that has truly brought out the creative juices of the gaming community.

Players have been using the ship creator to pay homage to their favorite spaceships from various franchises. Star Wars, in particular, has been a popular source of inspiration, with the Millennium Falcon making multiple appearances in Starfield. Other ships from the Star Wars universe, such as X-Wings, Y-Wings, Imperial Star Destroyers, and the Ebon Hawk, have also been recreated in the game.

Not limited to just Star Wars, players have also recreated other famous ships like Firefly’s Serenity and the Enterprise from Star Trek. Even Mass Effect’s Normandy and Halo’s Pelican and UNSC frigate Forward Unto Dawn have found their way into Starfield.

One player even paid tribute to NASA by creating a ship inspired by the original NASA shuttle. The creativity and skill displayed by these players in building these ships is truly impressive.

With the full release of Starfield approaching, it is expected that more players will join in the fun and showcase their creativity in the ship creator. It will be exciting to see what other awe-inspiring creations will emerge from the gaming community.

