Bethesda Releases Story Timeline for Starfield

Bethesda has provided fans with a detailed timeline of the background lore for their upcoming game, Starfield. Spanning from the year 2050 to 2328, the timeline sets the stage for the game’s story, which takes place in the year 2330.

The timeline begins with the first arrival of humans on Mars in 2050, establishing that humans have been living in space by 2100. It goes on to reveal that the United Colonies, one of the major factions in the game and a party involved in the Colony War, was established in 2159. In 2189, the Freestar Collective, the other major party in the war, is officially created.

Prior to the Colony War, which takes place in 2307, there was a conflict known as the Narion War in 2196. This war involved the Freestar Collective and the United Colonies and resulted in the creation of the “settled systems,” where the game is set.

The timeline also introduces Constellation, the organization players will be working for in Starfield. Constellation was founded in 2275 and plays a role in the Colony War. During the war, Constellation obtains its first “Artifact.”

The Colony War comes to an end in 2311, and the timeline concludes with important individuals joining Constellation. In 2328, two years before the game’s beginning, Constellation acquires a deep space scanner called The Eye.

Starfield, one of the highly anticipated games coming to Game Pass, has sparked excitement among fans. Bethesda executive Pete Hines reassured followers on Twitter that the team is knowledgeable and capable of delivering the game.