A California Man Credits Starfield with Saving His Family’s Life During Apartment Fire

A California man recently shared his gratitude towards the highly anticipated game, Starfield, for potentially saving his family’s life during a tragic apartment fire. The incident occurred on August 31st, coinciding with the early access release of the game.

The Redditor, going by the username “tidyckilla,” described how his late-night gaming session kept him awake and alert when the fire broke out. Standing as a testament to the game’s impact on his life, he stated, “Starfield saved me and my family’s life.”

Having eagerly awaited the game since trademark rumors emerged several years ago, tidyckilla had pre-ordered the premium edition. On the night of August 31st, he decided to stay up and immerse himself in the new universe. However, at 2:26 a.m., an explosion from his downstairs neighbor’s apartment startled him. He promptly paused the game, only to discover flames engulfing the stairwell leading to his apartment.

Quickly reacting, tidyckilla evacuated his wife and cat, sustaining minor burns in the process. Tidyckilla expressed his gratitude, acknowledging that had he been asleep, the outcome would have been disastrous due to smoke inhalation. In his own words, he said, “I want to thank this game for saving my family and me from a horrible fate.”

Numerous photos shared by tidyckilla depicted the intensity of the fire, which occurred in Chico, Northern California. Tragically, one person lost their life in the incident. The local authorities are currently investigating its cause.

Reflecting on the terrifying experience, tidyckilla revealed plans to relocate to Nevada, expediting their previous intentions.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that sometimes even leisure activities can unknowingly impact our lives in unimaginable ways. Starfield has unknowingly emerged as the catalyst that prevented an even greater tragedy from unfolding.

Source: Reddit, Chico Fire Department