Starfield Reviews Are In: A Promising Space RPG from Bethesda Game Studios

The reviews for Bethesda Game Studios’ latest release, Starfield, have arrived and the early consensus is that it is a very good game. Known for popular titles like the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, Bethesda has ventured into space with this highly-anticipated RPG shooter.

At the time of writing, Starfield has received an impressive Metacritic score of 87 on Xbox Series X and 88 on PC. The OpenCritic average is also 87. Although there have been some outliers, with major publications like IGN and GameSpot giving the game a 7/10 rating, the majority of reviews have been positive.

One of the main selling points of Starfield is the vast number of planets that players can explore, with over 1,000 available in the game. Reviewers have praised the exploration aspect and the open world design of Starfield. However, some have criticized the game for being spread too thin, lacking the depth of previous Bethesda titles.

The current review scores do not include several high-profile UK publications, which received the game late. So, there may be more reviews to come that could potentially affect the overall reception of Starfield.

Despite some mixed opinions, many critics have highlighted the joys of piloting a custom spaceship and the freedom to live a unique life within the expansive universe of Starfield. The game offers countless hours of discovery and exploration, which has left reviewers eager to continue their journey.

While Starfield aims to deliver a vast experience, some reviewers feel that this ambition has led to certain areas being less fleshed out. Bethesda’s decision to prioritize quantity over quality has resulted in a game that is enjoyable on the surface, but may not offer the same level of depth as their previous titles.

Overall, Starfield has been praised for its immersive universe, compelling gameplay, and captivating story. It has been described as an epic sandbox open-world RPG that raises the bar for future games in the genre. However, there are also some who have expressed disappointment, feeling that Starfield falls short of the engrossing and transporting experiences delivered by Bethesda’s earlier RPGs.

Starfield is set for release on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. As more reviews are published, a clearer picture will emerge regarding the game’s overall reception and whether it lives up to the high expectations set for it.

