Starfield Receives Positive Feedback from Reviewers

Reviewers have had the opportunity to play Starfield ahead of its release, and early impressions suggest that Bethesda’s highly anticipated title is remarkably polished. Despite being in the early stages of gameplay, the game reportedly shows no signs of bugs or technical issues.

Bethesda recently announced that Starfield has gone gold, marking a significant milestone leading up to its launch on September 6. However, even more exciting than this news is the feedback from reviewers who have already received review codes.

One such reviewer is investigative journalist Tyler McVicker, currently under embargo for the title. McVicker confirmed in a post on a Discord channel that he has downloaded the game and praised its visuals, considering it impressive for a creation engine. He further mentioned that after playing for 15 hours, he encountered no bugs or glitches.

This positive assessment coincides with a statement from Matt Booty, the Head of Xbox Game Studios, who emphasized that Starfield would be Bethesda’s least buggy release to date. This is significant as Bethesda is known for its ambitious, open-world games that often suffer from technical issues, detracting from the overall experience.

With the early feedback highlighting Starfield’s polish and bug-free gameplay, anticipation for the game’s release continues to grow. Players eagerly await the opportunity to explore the vast, space-faring world of Starfield and see for themselves if the game can live up to these promising early impressions.