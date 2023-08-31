Starfield Reviews: A Must-Have for Fans of Bethesda Games

Starfield, the highly anticipated Xbox and PC exclusive from Bethesda Softworks, is set to release on September 6th. However, players who purchase the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition will have early access starting on September 1st.

According to VGC’s review, Starfield is being hailed as “the ultimate Bethesda game” that combines the best elements of Fallout and Skyrim in an enormous galaxy. The majority of critics have given the game high praise, stating that it is a must-have for fans of Bethesda’s games.

The Verge describes Starfield as a “huge experience” with an overwhelming amount of content to explore, great character development, role-playing features, and exciting action. Game Informer also highlights the vastness of the game’s universe and the appeal of its interwoven stories, stating that it is worth the initial learning curve.

Destructoid goes as far as to say that Starfield raises the bar for sandbox games, while Videogamer describes it as an enchanting and wondrous space exploration experience. PC Gamer acknowledges that the game is not perfect but still enjoyable, and GamesRadar emphasizes the limitless possibilities and countless discoveries within the game.

However, not all critics have been completely positive. Polygon argues that Starfield focuses too much on exploring outer space and lacks the human element that some were hoping for. Despite the mixed reviews, Attack of the Fanboy believes Starfield is Game Pass’s most valuable proposition and one of the most ambitious games ever made.

Overall, Starfield appears to be a highly immersive and compelling experience, with a vast universe to explore and hours of gameplay to enjoy. While some critics have pointed out certain issues with the game, the general consensus is that it is a must-have for fans of Bethesda’s games.

