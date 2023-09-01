The Buggy Side of Games Journalism

In the world of gaming, there’s nothing quite like the launch of a highly anticipated title. And with Starfield, the latest game from Bethesda, finally hitting the shelves, players around the globe are eager to dive into its vast universe. However, amidst the excitement, a new controversy has arisen, shedding light on the issue of broken games journalism.

A mini-scandal erupted when it was revealed that certain UK-based outlets, including Eurogamer, The Guardian, Edge, and Metro, did not receive review codes for Starfield. The absence of codes raised questions about why Bethesda had seemingly snubbed these particular sites. Speculations arose, ranging from revenge for critical reviews of past Bethesda games to geopolitical motives. However, none of these theories hold much water.

The denial of review codes has put journalists in a difficult position. In an age where traffic and ad impressions are crucial, early access to games and the ability to publish guides and walkthroughs are highly sought after. The real harm lies in the missed opportunity for these websites to capitalize on the surge of traffic that accompanies a game’s release.

For years, the most visited pages on game journalism sites have been guides and supplemental coverage, not reviews. This trend showcases the importance of providing comprehensive guides and walkthroughs to attract and retain readers. By denying early codes to sites that run guides, Bethesda potentially limits traffic and ad impressions, missing out on the potential boost to their game’s popularity.

While the motivations behind Bethesda’s decision remain unclear, this incident is just one example of the challenges faced by games journalism. Layoffs in the industry have become alarmingly frequent, often attributed to structural changes and a tough market environment. However, games like Elden Ring have demonstrated the significant impact a well-covered release can have on gaming sites.

As the field of games journalism continues to evolve, it is crucial to recognize the value of comprehensive coverage beyond traditional reviews. Guides and supplemental content play a vital role in attracting and retaining readers, as well as driving traffic and ad revenue for gaming sites. The incident surrounding Starfield serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering a healthy relationship between game developers and journalists, ensuring a thriving and transparent industry.

Sources:

– Eurogamer

– The Guardian

– Edge

– Metro

– GamesIndustry.biz