Disgruntled Gamers Plan Review Bomb Campaign Against Starfield

Players still have a few weeks to wait until they can get their hands on Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield. However, it seems that some gamers are already planning a review bombing campaign against the highly anticipated PC and Xbox exclusive.

Starfield, which boasts a massive open galaxy and gameplay that offers a more grounded experience compared to previous Bethesda games, has garnered significant excitement since its reveal in 2018. Nonetheless, disgruntled gamers are expressing their frustration over its exclusivity and are plotting to drive down its Metacritic score upon release.

A post on Twitter has shed light on this plan to sabotage Starfield’s rating on the popular review-aggregating site. The user, named XbotTears360, claimed to have created the first of 1000 fake accounts intended for the review bombing campaign. They stated that it was “payback time” for negative reviews of PlayStation exclusive titles, revealing that they had already generated 100 fake accounts to artificially lower Starfield’s score.

Furthermore, another user confessed in early August that they had spoken to numerous PlayStation gamers who had similar intentions to review bomb Starfield using bogus accounts. Sadly, these review bombing campaigns have become increasingly common on Metacritic. Some games are targeted due to their exclusivity on specific consoles, while others become victims of culture war issues, as seen with The Last of Us Part II.

The repercussions of review bombing can be significant, impacting both designers and developers. With many bonuses tied to a game’s Metacritic rating, these campaigns can result in financial losses for those involved in the game’s creation.

While the release of Starfield on September 6 approaches with great anticipation, it remains to be seen how these review bombing plans will impact the game’s overall reception and success.