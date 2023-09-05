The Release of Starfield on Xbox Game Pass: Everything You Need to Know

Starfield is finally here, and it’s one of the most highly anticipated games of the decade. The early access period for the Premium and Constellation editions has come and gone, but now it’s time for the standard release on Xbox and PC. Here’s everything you need to know about the Starfield launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield’s Xbox Game Pass release date is September 6th for Xbox Series X|S and PC. This means that the standard edition of Starfield will be available to everyone who has the service or has purchased the game separately. It’s an exciting time for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The release time for Starfield on Xbox Game Pass is set for 5pm PT / 8pm ET on September 5th, 2023, and 1am BST / 2am CEST on September 6th. This is when you can start playing the game if you already have it or have purchased it separately. Make sure to mark your calendars and get ready for the adventure that awaits.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can take advantage of the pre-install feature now available for Starfield. This allows you to download the entire game on your Xbox Series X|S or PC before the release, so you can start playing as soon as it becomes available. Simply go to the Xbox Game Pass app, find Starfield in the “Coming Soon” section, and select the “Pre-Install” option.

In terms of download size, Starfield is approximately 100GB on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and around 116GB on PC. Keep in mind that there may be updates prior to the release, but as of now, Bethesda has not made any announcements.

While Starfield is not developed natively for Xbox One, it is still playable on the platform through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy the game on Xbox One, but a stable internet connection is necessary for a smooth experience.

Are you excited to try Starfield on Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments!

