Xbox Game Pass Downgrades Trial Period Ahead of Starfield Release

There is a buzz surrounding the highly anticipated release of Starfield in September. With a few weeks left until its launch, the hype train shows no signs of slowing down. The game has captured everyone’s attention with its intriguing details, such as the existence of scary aliens resembling Deathclaws and the availability of a limited-time free download.

However, amidst all the excitement, there is a slight disappointment for fans of Xbox Game Pass. Previously, new users could enjoy a $1 trial period that lasted for a month. This meant access to popular games like GTA 5, The Cave, Bramble, and many more for a whole month at a price lower than a cup of coffee.

Unfortunately, the trial period has now been downgraded to only 14 days. While some may argue that two weeks of gaming for such a small fee is still a good deal, others express frustration at the limited time to fully explore the vast library of games. A month was already considered insufficient, so the reduction to 14 days feels somewhat insulting.

The community on Reddit, as always, has opinions on this change. Some users express their disappointment politely, while others vent their frustrations more vehemently. There is speculation that the reason behind this downgrade is that some people have been “abusing” the system by creating multiple accounts to extend their trial period. Consequently, it is believed that Microsoft has taken action to address this issue.

However, the timing of this change is unfortunate for those planning to use their Game Pass to experience Starfield. They will now have to pay if they wish to continue playing the game beyond the trial period.

The exact reasons for the Xbox Game Pass downgrade remain unclear. It could be a response to users exploiting the system or perhaps in anticipation of the Starfield launch. Whatever the case may be, gamers must accept this new reality while reflecting on the adage that we often fail to appreciate what we have until it’s taken away.

Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023.