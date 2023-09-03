Starfield Saved a Reddit User and Their Family’s Life

In a remarkable turn of events, a Reddit user by the name of tidyckilla shared a story on the Starfield subreddit about how playing the game until the early hours of the morning ended up saving their life and the lives of their family members. The user explained that they had preordered the premium edition of Starfield and was eagerly waiting to dive into the new universe. On the night of August 31st, while playing the game at 2:26 a.m., they heard an explosion coming from their downstairs neighbor’s apartment.

Curiosity led tidyckilla to open the door and witness flames rising up the stairwell towards their apartment. Acting quickly, they evacuated their wife and cat, escaping with only minor burns. The user expressed gratitude towards Starfield, stating that if they had been asleep like any other night, they would have likely perished due to smoke inhalation. The game had kept them awake and alert, ultimately saving their family from a tragic fate.

This extraordinary tale challenges the notion that staying up late playing video games is detrimental to one’s well-being. Tidyckilla’s story serves as a reminder of how unexpected circumstances can arise, and being awake and alert can make a life-saving difference. It is comforting to know that tidyckilla’s playthrough, thanks to the game’s autosave feature, remained intact despite the terrifying ordeal.

The impact of games on individuals extends far beyond mere entertainment. While many discuss how video games can positively affect mental health, this incident showcases the literal life-saving potential of gaming. Tidyckilla’s story emphasizes the value of staying engaged and present, even in virtual worlds.

It is worth noting that Starfield is set to launch exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6th, 2023. Preorders for the game’s premium edition are available, granting players early access from September 1st. Additionally, there are opportunities to acquire Starfield for free through the purchase of select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or gaming systems that include both. For those who prefer a subscription-based gaming experience, Starfield will also be available on Game Pass from its release date.

Sources:

– tidyckilla’s Reddit post in r/Starfield

– Bethesda’s official announcement of Starfield’s release and pre-order options