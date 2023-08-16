Bethesda Game Studios Reveals New Starfield Information

Bethesda Game Studios recently participated in a Q&A on Discord, where they shared some new information about their upcoming game, Starfield. Lead quest designer, Will Shen, and studio design director, Emil Pagliarulo, addressed several questions during the session.

One question asked if players would be able to buy houses or property in main cities. Both Will and Emil confirmed that housing would be available in different cities, with some requiring purchase and others being rewards for specific quests. Players will have the opportunity to own dwellings in all major cities within the game.

Another question inquired about the customization of character backstories and the inclusion of parents based on the character’s appearance. Will explained that the game’s face tech allows for customizing the appearance of the character’s parents to resemble the player’s custom face. Emil added that this feature was inspired by previous games in the Bethesda Game Studios portfolio.

For those who have not played previous Bethesda games and will be starting with Starfield, a question was posed about what information newcomers should know to enhance their experience. Emil stated that while the game is accessible to new players, it is designed for both long-time fans and newcomers. He encouraged players to immerse themselves in the universe and create their own unique experience.

Regarding character backstories, Will mentioned the existence of a Trait and Background system, allowing players to further specify details about their characters. However, he emphasized that players have the freedom to choose an anonymous background and no traits if they prefer.

Other questions addressed various gameplay mechanics such as a smuggling cargo system, a jail system for crimes committed, and the passage of time in the game. Will explained that certain items will be considered contraband, requiring players to smuggle them past security ships. Emil confirmed the presence of a jail system, allowing players to go to jail, pay a fine, or even resist arrest. The passage of time in the game and the production of trade routes, outposts, and mining operations will only occur when actively playing.

Lastly, the question of being a double agent in the game was raised. Emil revealed that all playable factions can be completed independently, but the Crimson Fleet storyline offers players the opportunity to be an undercover agent for UC SysDef, a military branch of the United Colonies. Players will have the choice to betray either the Crimson Fleet or UC SysDef, drawing inspiration from the movie “Donnie Brasco.”

With these new revelations, fans can anticipate an immersive and customizable experience in the Starfield universe.