Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade Tops Microsoft Store Game Charts Worldwide

The Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade, which offers early access to the highly anticipated game, has taken the top spot on multiple Microsoft Store game charts around the world. Available to players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, the upgrade allows them to play the game early and access additional DLC content.

What makes the popularity of this upgrade noteworthy is that it provides an opportunity for players to experience Starfield at a reduced cost. Instead of paying the full price for access, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can enjoy the game and its DLC bundle five days early for a discounted price.

Although the bundle requires an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, the fact that it has become so popular suggests that it is a viable option for many players. The inclusion of a major story expansion, skin pack, and digital goodies in the bundle likely adds further appeal, but it is clear that the primary draw is the opportunity for early access to the game.

With Starfield’s official launch set for September 6, 2023, the temptation of playing the game early and avoiding spoilers has inspired audiences worldwide. This is particularly significant because those who are already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to access the game for “free” as part of their ongoing subscription. However, many players have elected to pay for early access, demonstrating their willingness to spend more to enjoy a game ahead of others.

The success of the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade is a testament to the popularity of the game and the excitement surrounding the release of a new Bethesda Game Studios title. It also indicates a positive trend for Bethesda and Microsoft, as players are willing to invest more money in playing games earlier, regardless of traditional ownership.

Even before its official launch, Starfield is already experiencing significant popularity. Within its first two hours, the game attracted approximately 230,000 concurrent players on PC via Steam. Although this number falls short of recent records set by other games, it is expected that the true release of Starfield on September 6 will see a substantial increase in concurrent players as more budget-conscious individuals join in.

As Starfield continues to dominate the Xbox and Steam store charts, it is likely that the game will continue to thrive and expand in the weeks to come.

