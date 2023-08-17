CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Starfield Preloads Now Available on Xbox and PC

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Starfield preloads have officially begun on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Windows PC. The download size is over 100GB across all platforms. For Xbox Series X and Series S, the download size is 100.18GB, while the PC version is 116.6GB. It’s worth noting that you’ll need around 140GB of free space before the download can start.

If you’re waiting for the Steam version, preloads will begin on August 30th. The Xbox App version is available now for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Next month, early access to Starfield will launch on September 1st. The standard Xbox Game Pass version will follow on September 6th. The release is just around the corner!

Have you started preloading Starfield yet? Let us know in the comments below.

