Starfield Preload Size Revealed for PC and Xbox

If you’re planning to preload Starfield on PC, be warned: the game weighs in at approximately 140 GB. The Windows PC version of Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi role-playing game is about 139.84 GB, while the Xbox Series X and S version is slightly smaller at 126.1 GB.

The preloading for Starfield has already begun on Xbox Series X and S, as well as Windows PC, well in advance of its official release date of September 6. However, Steam users will have to wait until August 30 to preload the game. The Starfield Steam page states that players will need 125 GB of available storage space.

Starfield has generated a lot of anticipation among fans, leading to various discussions and discoveries. For example, people were talking about the game being locked at 30 frames per second based on virtual sandwiches. The ESRB rating also revealed that the game includes drugs, in-game purchases, and “jetpack sex.”

Those eager to learn more about Starfield can delve into its canonical history and explore the skill tree that players have already put together. Additionally, a recent developer Q&A provided 10 new insights into the game.