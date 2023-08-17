CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Starfield Preload Size Revealed for PC and Xbox

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Starfield Preload Size Revealed for PC and Xbox

If you’re planning to preload Starfield on PC, be warned: the game weighs in at approximately 140 GB. The Windows PC version of Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi role-playing game is about 139.84 GB, while the Xbox Series X and S version is slightly smaller at 126.1 GB.

The preloading for Starfield has already begun on Xbox Series X and S, as well as Windows PC, well in advance of its official release date of September 6. However, Steam users will have to wait until August 30 to preload the game. The Starfield Steam page states that players will need 125 GB of available storage space.

Starfield has generated a lot of anticipation among fans, leading to various discussions and discoveries. For example, people were talking about the game being locked at 30 frames per second based on virtual sandwiches. The ESRB rating also revealed that the game includes drugs, in-game purchases, and “jetpack sex.”

Those eager to learn more about Starfield can delve into its canonical history and explore the skill tree that players have already put together. Additionally, a recent developer Q&A provided 10 new insights into the game.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Predicted Aggressive iPhone 15 Discounts from Mobile Carriers

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Update your browser for the best Barrons.com experience

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Linus Sebastian Allegedly Reaches Out to xQc Amidst Controversy

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

Black Holes Can Be Launched Into the Universe at Incredible Speeds

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Blurring Lines Between Low-Code and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Predicted Aggressive iPhone 15 Discounts from Mobile Carriers

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Global Business Operations through Enterprise Content Collaboration

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments