Bethesda’s Starfield Website Reveals Canonical Timeline and Predictions for the Future

Bethesda has updated the website for its highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield with a canonical timeline. The timeline delves into three centuries of imagined interplanetary drama leading up to the events of Starfield in 2330. However, it also makes some ambitious predictions about our more tangible, immediate future.

According to Bethesda’s timeline, humanity will set foot on Mars for the first time in 2050, just 27 years from now. For comparison, China hopes to send a crewed flight to Mars in 2033, while Elon Musk has even more ambitious plans to deposit one million people on Mars by 2050.

In the world of Starfield, humans not only reach Mars but also decide to colonize Alpha Centauri, a triple star system in the Milky Way that could potentially have habitable exoplanets. While astronomers have been searching for an Earth-like planet near Alpha Centauri, it would still take thousands of years to fly there.

According to Starfield’s proposed timeline, humans will arrive at Alpha Centauri in 2156 and establish the United Colonies by 2159. This timeline is more optimistic than the current scientific estimates.

After two centuries of galactic disputes, a found artifact solidifies the importance of space explorer group Constellation and sets up the events of the game.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to explore Starfield’s intrigue and visit its 1,000 planets. The game will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6.