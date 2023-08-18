Starfield Already Discounted? Get it Now at a Lower Price!

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, is already available at a discounted price. While it may not be a huge reduction, any AAA game selling for less than its original price is a deal worth considering.

The release of Starfield is still two weeks away, and the embargo on reviews will be lifted on August 31st. Until then, we can only speculate whether this game by Bethesda lives up to the hype. However, you can secure your copy at a pre-order price that’s $10 lower, providing some reassurance in case the game falls short of expectations.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in luck, as they can enjoy the game without paying the full price. But for those who prefer PlayStation or PC, there’s an option for you too. Newegg is currently offering Starfield Standard and Premium editions at a discounted rate. Simply use the code ‘SAVEXDPP’ during the finalization of your purchase to enjoy the reduced price. The Standard Edition is priced at $60, while the Premium Edition is available for $90 instead of $100.

Act quickly though, as the pre-order window closes on August 22nd. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your copy at a lower price.

For PlayStation owners who prefer digital downloads, there is a workaround to access Starfield on launch day. By using a Sony Android TV, you can download the game despite the lack of a physical pre-order option.

Starfield is set to be released officially on September 6th. The game has already gone gold, and fans are eagerly awaiting the review embargo to be lifted on August 31st.