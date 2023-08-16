Starfield: Release Date and Pre-Order Details

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, is set to release on September 6 for Xbox Series X and PC. There are a few different options for playing the game at an affordable price. The most cost-effective way is by subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate or PC, which will cost you $16.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively.

Alternatively, you can pre-order a digital copy through Newegg, which is currently offering a $10 discount on both the standard and premium editions until August 22. When making a purchase, make sure to enter the offer code SAVEXDPP at checkout to avail the discount.

If you want to know what each edition offers, you can check out our Starfield pre-order guide for detailed information. In summary, with the standard edition, you’ll receive the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes the Deep Mining helmet and the Laser Cutter weapon. This offer is available for both the Steam and Microsoft Store versions of the game.

On the other hand, if you opt for the premium edition, not only will you gain access to the game three days earlier on September 1, but you’ll also get the aforementioned cosmetics pack along with additional bonuses. These include access to Starfield: Shattered Space, the game’s first story expansion, as well as the Constellation Skin Pack, which includes the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack. Moreover, purchasing the premium edition grants you access to the game’s digital soundtrack and art book.

Starfield is shaping up to be an exciting release, and with various pre-order offers available, it’s a great time to secure your copy of the game.