Starfield: Pre-load Date and Download Size Revealed

Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated action role-playing game, Starfield, has had its pre-load date and download size unveiled. According to online retailer Amazon, the pre-load date for Starfield has been set, and both Steam and the Xbox Store have provided details on the game’s download size at launch.

The download size for Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X|S is confirmed to be 125 GB. This substantial size means that players will need to have ample storage space available for installation. However, this may pose a challenge for those playing on the Xbox Series S, as its internal storage drive is relatively limited. To address this issue, players are encouraged to address their storage space concerns beforehand. External SSD options are available for Xbox players who require additional storage capacity.

For those who have pre-ordered a digital copy of Starfield, the pre-load date has been revealed as August 9, 2023. This means that players will be able to pre-load the game on PC and Xbox Series X|S starting on that date. The pre-loaded version should include the latest update. However, considering that the pre-load is available almost a month prior to the game’s release, it is likely that additional updates will be rolled out before the official launch.

In a previous report, a fan site attempted to reconstruct an approximate version of the galaxy map in Starfield based on pre-release video footage from the game. Bethesda unveiled the first gameplay footage of Starfield in June 2022, revealing over 100 star systems in the game. Approximately 75 star systems were discernible in the footage, with notable names such as Sol, Alpha Centauri, and Porrima. This discovery suggests that Starfield’s world is inspired by and set within the Milky Way. The fan site’s endeavor involved reconstructing the in-game galaxy map using available data from the video.

In conclusion, Starfield’s pre-load date and download size have been announced, providing players with essential information to prepare for the game’s launch.