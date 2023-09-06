Starfield Players Pirating Upscaler Mod After Creator Puts it Behind Paywall

Starfield players have resorted to pirating a popular upscaler mod for the game after its creator decided to make it available only through a paid Patreon subscription. The mod, called Starfield Upscaler – Replacing FSR2 with DLSS, was created by modder PureDark. It removes the FSR2 upscaling technology designed for AMD graphics cards in Starfield and replaces it with DLSS, Nvidia’s equivalent technology. The mod has been downloaded nearly 280,000 times.

However, after releasing the initial version of the mod for free, PureDark launched a second version that supports DLSS3, the latest version of the upscaler supported by newer Nvidia cards. This updated version was placed behind a paywall, requiring players to pay $5 to access it through PureDark’s Patreon page. PureDark reportedly earns over $40,000 per month from DLSS3 mods on Patreon. To ensure players had paid, the mod was protected with DRM.

The response to the paywall has been negative, with some players questioning the ethics of charging for mods and the betrayal of the community spirit. Others believe that while supporting modders financially is important, adding DRM goes too far. As a result, the mod has already been cracked, and players have found ways to bypass the DRM and obtain the DLSS3 mod for free.

To resolve this, many players are calling for Bethesda, the developer of Starfield, to release an update that includes native DLSS support. At launch, the game only supports AMD’s FSR2 tech due to its partnership with AMD as the exclusive PC partner for Starfield. However, AMD gaming chief Frank Azor hinted last month that this exclusivity might not be permanent and that Bethesda would have their full support if they decided to incorporate DLSS into the game.

