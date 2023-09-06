Unlocking the Elite Spacesuit in Starfield: A Cheeky Method

Starfield players have stumbled upon a clever tactic to obtain the coveted Mark I Spacesuit early in the game. This sneaky method, discovered by Patrick Maka on X, allows players to acquire the elite spacesuit, helmet, and boost pack a mere two to three hours into their Starfield adventure.

To access the suit, players only need to complete the initial main quest and obtain the Lodge Key. The suit can be found in the basement of Constellation’s headquarters, requiring players to navigate a series of twists and turns. However, a glass case containing a mannequin adorned in the advanced set is present.

While breaking the case requires expertise in security, with a minimum of three points in the Security skill to overcome the master locks, players can take advantage of a small gap in the glass to interact with the mannequin and claim the suit. Detailed step-by-step instructions can be found in IGN’s Starfield guide or by watching the accompanying video.

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space epic, has already made waves in the gaming community, topping sales charts even before its official release on September 6th. Players have embraced the early access period, with some managing to complete the game in under three hours.

In addition to uncovering this clever method of obtaining the elite spacesuit, players have been using Starfield’s ship creator to recreate famous crafts from renowned franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek. Furthermore, they have discovered Easter eggs referencing other Bethesda games, such as Skyrim, and have even started developing their own mods to enhance the game’s features.

IGN’s review of Starfield awarded it a commendable score of 7/10, noting the game’s expansive role-playing quests and competent combat as its key strengths. Despite facing a variety of challenges, Starfield’s allure proves difficult to resist.

