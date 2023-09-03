Starfield Players Discover Hidden Fast Travel Feature

Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game, has been receiving criticism from players regarding the necessity of menus for traveling around the galaxy. However, players were recently surprised to discover that there is actually a hidden fast travel feature that allows them to skip the menus entirely.

One of the most appealing aspects of Starfield is the ability for players to explore the stars and navigate their spaceships through uncharted territories in the galaxy. However, some players felt that the game’s travel system was lacking immersion and forced them to navigate through multiple map menus.

It turns out that players can actually fast travel to new areas of the map using the scanner feature. By opening the scanner and selecting the desired destination, players can skip the menus and travel directly from the cockpit of their spaceship. Although there are still loading screens and certain limitations, such as the need to target the destination in space, players were shocked to discover that they had been criticizing the game for something that was already available to them.

While some players were relieved to learn about this hidden feature, others expressed frustration that it was not explained or tutorialized within the game. Many players hope that the developers will provide more comprehensive explanations of the game’s mechanics to enhance the overall experience.

In conclusion, Starfield players have discovered a hidden fast travel feature that allows them to bypass menus and travel directly to their desired destinations. This discovery has sparked discussions about the lack of proper explanation within the game and the potential for improved immersion. Players eagerly await further updates and information from the developers.

