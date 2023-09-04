Player Creativity Shines in Starfield Character Creator

The character creator in Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has been capturing the attention of early adopters. Like in most Bethesda games, players begin their journey by customizing their own unique character. However, instead of creating original characters, many players have been having fun recreating familiar faces from TV and film, including the game’s very own creator, Todd Howard.

Walter White from Breaking Bad and Tony Soprano from The Sopranos have proven to be popular choices for players. From the screenshots shared, it’s clear that players have paid attention to detail, ensuring that these characters resemble their TV counterparts. Additionally, players have been creating characters inspired by other sci-fi franchises, such as Star Wars and Alien. Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, Buzz Lightyear, and Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley have all made appearances in the Starfield character creator.

Interestingly, some players have noticed similarities between Starfield and the TV series The Expanse, leading them to create characters that fit within that universe as well. It seems that the possibilities for character creation in Starfield are vast and offer countless opportunities to bring beloved characters to life.

Notably, one player took it a step further and created a concept of what Todd Howard himself might look like within the game. There’s no denying that Todd Howard is a shining star in the gaming industry, and now he’s become a shining star within his own game, with players even using mods to add his face to various elements of Starfield.

The creativity and attention to detail shown by players in the Starfield character creator is truly impressive. It’s clear that players are not only excited to explore the vastness of the Starfield universe but also to see their favorite characters come to life in this new game.

