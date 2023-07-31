Starfield Modders Planning Community Patch to Fix Bugs and Enhance Gameplay

Bethesda games have a reputation for being riddled with bugs and glitches, prompting modders to create unofficial patches to address these issues. With the highly anticipated release of Starfield, a team of modders is already preparing to develop the Starfield Community Patch, and they are seeking assistance from the player community.

The Starfield Community Patch aims to fix bugs, errors, and other inconsistencies in the game. It also includes making tweaks, addressing typos, and implementing other changes that may have been overlooked or yet to be released by the developers. The ultimate goal is to enhance the vanilla experience for all players.

Although the project was announced last year, the core team is currently gearing up for the game’s launch. They plan to play the game themselves to identify issues and collect feedback from both their community and the wider player base. The modders are determined to ensure that the patch is ready to go as soon as possible.

Excitement for Starfield is clearly running high among fans, as evidenced by the various preparations being made. Some players have already started building ships to use in the game, showcasing their enthusiasm and anticipation. Additionally, one dedicated player has spent an astonishing 200 hours meticulously studying the game’s skill tree.

It remains to be seen how Starfield will fare in terms of bugs upon release, especially considering the efforts reportedly being made by the Xbox QA team. However, the modding community’s initiative to create a comprehensive community patch shows their commitment to improving the game for all players. With their dedication and the support of the wider player community, Starfield may receive the necessary fixes and enhancements to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.