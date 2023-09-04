Starfield Players Show off Impressive Ship Creations

Starfield players in the early access period are already showcasing their creativity by building impressive ships within the game. TikToker spectrexgaming is leading the way in the Starfield ship creation community with their recreations of famous spaceships from various science fiction franchises.

One notable creation is the Enterprise from Star Trek, which has been meticulously built using the game’s ship builder mechanic. Fans of Star Wars are also well-represented, with players constructing mini Star Destroyers, X-Wings, and even the iconic Millennium Falcon.

The Halo franchise is also making an appearance in Starfield, with players recreating the UNSC frigate Forward Unto Dawn and the Pelican. Mass Effect fans can enjoy seeing the Normandy in all its glory, while even NASA’s space shuttle Challenger has been faithfully recreated in the game.

As Starfield is still in its early days, these player-made ships are expected to become even more impressive in the coming weeks. It’s a testament to the robust ship customization options available in the game.

For those who are just starting out in Starfield and want to dive into ship customization, IGN has provided a handy guide to get you started. With so much potential for creativity and exploration, players have a lot to look forward to in this highly-anticipated space RPG.

