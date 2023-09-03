Player Discovers Advanced Stealing Method in Bethesda’s Starfield

In Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration RPG, Starfield, players are already discovering creative ways to manipulate the game’s mechanics to their advantage. One player, in particular, has caught the attention of the Starfield community with their “advanced stealing method.”

Starfield has garnered a lot of excitement with its vast universe and immersive gameplay. Even before the official release, players have been granted early access, leading to the sharing of gameplay footage showcasing impressive achievements, unique discoveries, and the inevitable glitches and quirks expected from a Bethesda title.

This particular player has unveiled a video clip demonstrating their ingenious use of a trash bin to execute a high-stakes heist. They successfully utilized the trash bin to pilfer an “Advanced Old Earth Hunting Rifle,” valued at 12,314 credits. The process involved picking up the bin outside a store in The Well area of New Atlantis, carefully knocking the rifle off the shelf, and discreetly pushing it out of the store, all without arousing suspicion. Finally, the player crouched down to retrieve the rifle, obtaining a valuable item with just an extra minute of gameplay.

This method of stealing is a clever workaround inspired by the famous “bucket trick” from Skyrim. In that game, players would place a bucket over an NPC’s head to freely loot items. However, Starfield has introduced new mechanics that render this technique ineffective. While players can still use bins to cover NPCs’ heads, it no longer aids in stealing.

This discovery reflects the spirit of adventure within Starfield, as players find joy in bending the game’s mechanics to suit their preferences. From innovative stealing methods to dealing with quirky NPCs, the community continues to uncover the endless possibilities offered by Bethesda’s latest RPG.

