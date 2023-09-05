Starfield Player Puts 20,000 Potatoes in Ship’s Cockpit for a Science Experiment

A player of the highly anticipated game Starfield decided to conduct a unique science experiment by stuffing 20,000 potatoes into their ship’s cockpit. The player, known as Moozipan, recorded a clip of the experiment and shared it on Reddit.

In the clip, we witness the impressive physics system of the game as the potatoes spill onto the cockpit floor and interact with the closing door. The potatoes move about realistically, showcasing the attention to detail in the game’s physics engine.

The video garnered attention from John Linneman, a well-known video game tech expert from Digital Foundry, who described the clip as “mind-blowing.” Linneman praised the fact that each potato in the game has its own physics, adding to the overall immersive experience.

Starfield aims to maintain a stable 30 frames per second on Xbox Series X and S, as explained by Todd Howard, the chief of Bethesda Game Studios, in an interview with IGN. However, the sheer number of potatoes in the cockpit caused the game’s framerate to drop below 20 frames per second, according to Moozipan.

Bethesda games, such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, are often celebrated for their ability to indulge players in item hoarding. Skyrim players, for example, are notorious for their cheese collections. With Starfield, it seems Bethesda has taken item physics to a new level, as demonstrated by the realistic behavior of virtual potatoes.

While Starfield’s official launch is set for September 6, the early access release has already gained significant popularity on Steam and Xbox. For those playing the game, IGN has provided an interactive Starfield map to enhance the gameplay experience.

Source: The original article by Wesley Yin-Poole can be found on IGN.