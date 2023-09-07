CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield Player Builds Halo Pelican with Ship Builder

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Starfield Player Builds Halo Pelican with Ship Builder

Starfield, the new RPG from Bethesda, offers players a wide range of tools and mechanics to explore, including the game’s shipbuilder. The community has wasted no time in showing off their creativity, with one player successfully recreating the iconic UNSC Pelican from Halo.

Starfield is a sci-fi title that offers players over 1,000 explorable planets, intricate skill trees, hidden locations, and much more. One of the unique features of the game is the ability to pilot and customize spaceships, which are not only used for space combat but also serve as a home for companions. With the shipbuilder, players can modify individual parts and add new modules to create their own unique ships.

Taking advantage of this flexible tool, a Reddit user named ‘SteamingHotDataDump’ shared images of their Pelican in Starfield, along with a 16-step guide on how to recreate it. The final result is a near-identical replica of the Pelican from Halo, complete with its signature green color palette.

The post quickly gained popularity, with fellow gamers praising the creator’s attention to detail and providing step-by-step instructions. The community is eagerly anticipating more impressive creations as players around the world continue to explore the possibilities in Starfield.

For those interested in building their own Pelican, it is worth checking out the detailed instructions provided by ‘SteamingHotDataDump’. Additionally, be sure to stay updated on Starfield by exploring the best skills to unlock and learning about the things the game doesn’t tell you.

The source article from Aryan Singh can be found at [source].

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The New Battery and Device Care Feature in One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Smartwatches

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Players Pretend Starfield is Available on PlayStation 5, Despite Exclusivity

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Introducing the Wings Platinum Smartwatch: Specs, Features, and More

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Healthcare Industry

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The New Battery and Device Care Feature in One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Smartwatches

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Players Pretend Starfield is Available on PlayStation 5, Despite Exclusivity

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Household Amenities and Big Tech: A Privacy Concern

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments