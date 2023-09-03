Player Interrupts Starfield Tutorial with Well-Placed Grenade

Early access players of Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, Starfield, have already started to experience unique moments in the game. One player managed to interrupt Crimson Fleet Captain Brogan’s speech during the tutorial by throwing a grenade, resulting in a hilarious and unexpected encounter.

In a video shared on Twitter by user AaronBaileyArt, the player can be seen standing in front of pirate Brogan as he begins to speak. Without wasting any time, the player tosses a grenade over Brogan’s head. The cutscene starts, zooming in on Brogan’s face just as he utters the words “you gotta be kidding m-” before the grenade detonates behind him.

Visibly shocked and outraged, Brogan is immediately attacked by the player. The unexpected interruption adds a comedic twist to the tutorial, and AaronBaileyArt describes it as “the literal funniest thing” he has encountered in the game so far.

While Starfield’s release has brought about many hilarious and entertaining moments like this, it has also received some controversial review scores, leaving players curious about its potential as a game-of-the-year contender.

Starfield, developed by Bethesda, is considered one of the biggest gaming releases of 2023. Fans can stay tuned with Dexerto for more amusing interactions and experiences as they occur in the game.

