Alanah Pearce Proves Fast Travel is Unnecessary in Starfield

Video game writer and content creator Alanah Pearce recently embarked on a mission to test whether fast travel is truly necessary in the expansive universe of Starfield. In her experiment, she flew for a remarkable 7 hours straight in-game to travel from one planet to another, ultimately reaching Pluto.

Many players have expressed dissatisfaction with Starfield’s reliance on fast travel as the primary means of traversal. While some have discovered ways to fast travel without accessing a menu, the game’s heavy reliance on this mechanic has left players wanting a more immersive and realistic travel experience.

Pearce streamed her journey as she decided to start her in-game flight right before bed, turning it into an interesting experiment. After charting her course, she allowed her ship to fly autonomously while she slept. Despite encountering a brief interruption when her controller turned off, she successfully reached Pluto after approximately 7 hours.

However, the journey wasn’t quite as satisfying as she had hoped. As Pearce approached Pluto, the planet’s texture began to lose resolution, making it appear less like a planet and more like an unfinished environment. When she finally reached Pluto, she was unable to land or explore, passing right through the planet’s surface.

Although the outcome was disappointing, Pearce’s experiment demonstrated that it is indeed possible to reach different planets without relying on fast travel. It also revealed that Starfield’s vast universe offers a significant amount of space to explore, with much of it yet to be filled with content.

While direct planetary landing may not be possible in the game currently, there is potential for modders to make changes and additional features that enhance the overall experience. Pearce’s experiment sheds light on the possibilities for future improvements and the immense scale of Starfield’s universe.

Sources:

– Carver Fisher, “Alanah Pearce proves you don’t need fast travel in Starfield”, 2023