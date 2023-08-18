Best Graphics Cards for Starfield PC

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG, is set to release on September 6, and PC gamers are eager to know which graphics cards are suitable for exploring this new galaxy. Luckily, Bethesda has already released the system requirements for Starfield, and they seem quite reasonable.

There are two sets of system requirements: the Minimum spec and the Recommended spec. With the minimum requirements being fairly lax, even gamers with modest PCs should be able to play the game smoothly. The minimum requirements include an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor, 16GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, and 125GB of storage.

The recommended requirements call for an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-10600K processor, 16GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, and 125GB of storage space. Both minimum and recommended specs require 16GB of RAM, so 8GB systems may struggle. Additionally, an SSD is required for storage, which aligns with the next-gen focus on fast loading times.

It’s worth noting that the storage space requirement may have changed since the initial release of the system requirements, as some players are reporting that the game is taking up more space than expected. Furthermore, the game only takes up around 100GB on Xbox Series X.

For those looking to build a PC specifically for Starfield, it’s recommended to have an operating system like Windows 11 that supports DirectX 12 Ultimate as many next-gen games will require it. In terms of the processor, going a bit above the recommended AMD Ryzen 5 3600 to the newer Ryzen 5 7600X is advisable to handle the CPU-intensive nature of the game.

When it comes to RAM, 16GB is the bare minimum, but if you plan on multitasking, it’s recommended to go for 32GB. G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO RGB is a reliable RAM option. As for the graphics card, while the recommended choices are Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a comparable alternative. Finally, an SSD is essential for optimal performance.

Overall, building a PC to play Starfield doesn’t require an extravagant setup. With the right components, gamers can enjoy the next-gen experience without breaking the bank.