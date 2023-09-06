Starfield Mod Improves Inventory UI Frustrations

A recently published PC mod for the newly launched game Starfield addresses a commonly cited frustration among players: the inventory user interface (UI). Starfield, like many Bethesda Game Studios works, offers players a vast array of items to collect and manage within their inventory, including weapons, food, crafting resources, and miscellaneous objects.

By default, Starfield organizes items into broad categories, such as “weapons,” without further subcategories for specific types of weapons. Additionally, players cannot sort their inventory by value, weight, or available ammunition. To address these limitations, the StarUI Inventory mod, created by user m8r98a4f2 on Nexus Mods, provides players with enhanced sorting options and a more intuitive layout for their inventory.

One notable feature of this UI overhaul is the inclusion of item counts and total mass for each category, allowing players to identify which items are contributing to their over-encumbrance. The mod also introduces a spreadsheet-style layout, enabling users to sort items by mass, value, and, in the case of weapons, ammunition and damage output.

Another benefit of StarUI is its ability to seamlessly transition back to gameplay from the inventory screen, streamlining the navigation process. Additionally, players can engage in bulk-selling of items based on designated categories, facilitating quicker transactions with vendors.

For players interested in installing the StarUI Inventory mod, detailed instructions can be found on the Nexus Mods page dedicated to the mod.

